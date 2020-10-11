Much-needed rain arrives overnight

While not as sunny today, it was still a dry Sunday with slightly above average temperatures. Overnight, we will see chances for rain and storms, which is definitely needed.

Storms associated with a cold front will continue to move through Minnesota this evening, and approach the Wisconsin border closer to midnight.

While storms along the front have a history of being severe thunderstorm warned, and have produced wind gusts close to 60 mph in Minnesota, they will likely be sub-severe by the time the line makes it into our area. There is still a small chance a stronger storm could make it into Wisconsin, with the best chances closest to the Minnesota border.

Rain and storms along and behind the front will continue to push east across our area between midnight and 5 a.m. If any stronger storms manage to hold together, the main threat would be damaging wind gusts.

Rain will remain likely into early Monday morning, before clearing happens from west to east. Any lingering showers will likely be out of the area by early afternoon. Rain and storms could bring us a much-needed half inch to inch of rain.

We haven't seen much rain so far this season, and are close to an inch below average to the month.

By Monday afternoon, we should see some sunshine, and temperatures in the low 60s. It will also be breezy.

We'll have a couple more days of near-average temperatures before highs plummet into the 40s starting mid-to late week.