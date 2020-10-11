Minnesota man acquitted in 1991 murder in Pennsylvania

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — A Minnesota man has been acquitted in the murder of a 76-year-old woman almost three decades ago in western Pennsylvania. Jurors in Indiana County last week deliberated for more than two hours before finding 67-year-old Charles Cook not guilty of criminal homicide and robbery in the slaying of Myrtle McGill. Cook’s defense lawyer called the verdict “a big relief,” the Indiana Gazette reported. County prosecutors alleged that the suspect fired two shots through a window that killed 76-year-old Myrtle McGill in the kitchen of her White Township home. Her body was found on Dec. 13, 1991, but authorities believed she died several days earlier.