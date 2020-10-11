Libya to resume oil production at largest field amid talks

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s national oil company announced it is resuming production at the country’s largest oil field as rival officials from eastern and western Libya began peace talks, part of preliminary negotiations ahead a U.N.-brokered dialogue set to take place next month. The National Oil Corporation said Sunday it has lifted the force majeure that was imposed at the southwestern Sharara oil field after it reached “an honor agreement” with forces loyal to military commander Khalifa Hifter to end “all obstructions” at the field. Libya’s prized, light crude has long featured in the country’s civil war with rival militias and foreign powers jostling for control of Africa’s largest oil reserves.