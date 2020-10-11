A look at Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s notable opinions, votes

President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court has written roughly 100 opinions in more than three years on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s opinions include cases on guns, sexual assault on campus, immigration and employment discrimination. She also has signed onto several opinions, including two dealing with abortion, that are sure to be questioned in this week’s confirmation hearing. She’s twice joined dissenting opinions asking for decisions blocking laws enacted by abortion opponents to be thrown out and reheard by the full appeals court.