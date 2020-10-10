Wisconsin reports 18 more COVID-19 deaths as cases surge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials reported another 18 COVID-19 deaths and 2,742 newly confirmed case on Saturday, as the state’s surge in coronavirus cases continues. The new deaths bring the statewide total to 1,458 — representing 1% of cases in the state. The state has seen a total of 147,560 cases since the pandemic began. The seven-day average percentage of positive cases is 17.6%, an increase from Friday’s percentage of 17.4%. Wisconsin also reported 120 new hospitalizations for COVID-19.