Voting-related lawsuits pepper US before Election Day

Courts around the country have seen a flurry of litigation over the 2020 presidential election as both major parties jockey for every advantage. Democrats hope to boost turnout through relaxed rules that give voters more ways to cast ballots safely during the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve asked judges to let county officials start processing the expected flood of mail-in ballots ahead of time and give them several days afterward to count them. Republicans often oppose those measures, and have pushed to tighten rules about how the ballots are cast and counted. The lawsuits remain unresolved in key states, even with voting underway and the Nov. 3 election fast approaching.