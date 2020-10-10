Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-16, 25-17
Belle Plaine def. Sibley East, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Springfield, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18
Burnsville def. Apple Valley
Byron def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-11, 25-6, 25-11
Cannon Falls def. Pine Island, 25-13, 25-8, 25-23
Chaska def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-17, 25-10, 25-10
Concordia Academy def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-19, 28-26, 25-17
East Grand Forks def. Park Rapids, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23
East Ridge def. Stillwater, 25-8, 25-16, 25-14
Fertile-Beltrami def. Crookston, 25-19, 25-17, 28-26
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-17, 25-10, 25-17
Grand Rapids def. Cloquet, 25-13, 25-14, 25-18
Hastings def. South St. Paul, 25-18, 23-25, 25-13, 23-25, 15-11
Henry Sibley def. Hill-Murray, 18-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-21, 15-9
Maple Lake def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-11, 25-10, 25-11
Marshall def. Waseca, 25-10, 25-8, 25-8, 0-0, undefined-undefined
Minneapolis Southwest def. Minneapolis North
New Ulm Cathedral def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-27, 21-25, 25-22, 25-18, 15-8
North St. Paul def. Mahtomedi, 25-20, 25-8, 26-24
Northfield def. Mankato East, 25-14, 25-11, 25-12
Pequot Lakes def. Sauk Centre, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17
Perham def. Hawley, 25-16, 25-15, 25-13
Rochester Century def. Owatonna, 25-19, 25-16, 25-12
Rush City def. Ogilvie, 25-11, 25-13, 25-20
Rushford-Peterson def. Dover-Eyota, 25-10, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16
Sleepy Eye def. Wabasso, 24-26, 23-25, 29-27, 25-22, 15-10
St. Anthony def. Visitation, 25-14, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17
St. Louis Park def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 26-24, 25-9, 25-21
St. Peter def. Worthington, 27-25, 25-16, 25-17
Stewartville def. Lake City, 25-12, 25-14, 25-22
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Renville County West
Triton def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa
