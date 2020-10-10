 Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

5:00 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-16, 25-17

Belle Plaine def. Sibley East, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Springfield, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18

Burnsville def. Apple Valley

Byron def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-11, 25-6, 25-11

Cannon Falls def. Pine Island, 25-13, 25-8, 25-23

Chaska def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-17, 25-10, 25-10

Concordia Academy def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-19, 28-26, 25-17

East Grand Forks def. Park Rapids, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23

East Ridge def. Stillwater, 25-8, 25-16, 25-14

Fertile-Beltrami def. Crookston, 25-19, 25-17, 28-26

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-17, 25-10, 25-17

Grand Rapids def. Cloquet, 25-13, 25-14, 25-18

Hastings def. South St. Paul, 25-18, 23-25, 25-13, 23-25, 15-11

Henry Sibley def. Hill-Murray, 18-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-21, 15-9

Maple Lake def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-11, 25-10, 25-11

Marshall def. Waseca, 25-10, 25-8, 25-8, 0-0, undefined-undefined

Minneapolis Southwest def. Minneapolis North

New Ulm Cathedral def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-27, 21-25, 25-22, 25-18, 15-8

North St. Paul def. Mahtomedi, 25-20, 25-8, 26-24

Northfield def. Mankato East, 25-14, 25-11, 25-12

Pequot Lakes def. Sauk Centre, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17

Perham def. Hawley, 25-16, 25-15, 25-13

Rochester Century def. Owatonna, 25-19, 25-16, 25-12

Rush City def. Ogilvie, 25-11, 25-13, 25-20

Rushford-Peterson def. Dover-Eyota, 25-10, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16

Sleepy Eye def. Wabasso, 24-26, 23-25, 29-27, 25-22, 15-10

St. Anthony def. Visitation, 25-14, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17

St. Louis Park def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 26-24, 25-9, 25-21

St. Peter def. Worthington, 27-25, 25-16, 25-17

Stewartville def. Lake City, 25-12, 25-14, 25-22

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Renville County West

Triton def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

