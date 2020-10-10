Police detain protesters in Russian city of Khabarovsk

MOSCOW (AP) — Police in a far eastern Russian city have detained several dozen protesters in the first such crackdown since rallies against the arrest of the provincial governor started three months ago. Khabarovsk Gov. Sergei Furgal was arrested on July 9 on suspicion of involvement in murders and taken to jail in Moscow. Ever since his arrest, thousands of demonstrators have regularly rallied in Khabarovsk, a city of 600,000 near the border with China, with attendance peaking on weekends. They protested Furgal’s jailing and demanded that his trial is held in the city. The protests cast a strong challenge to the Russian government, which usually doesn’t hesitate to disperse unsanctioned demonstrations.