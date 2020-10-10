Pleasant Sunday ahead of overnight rain and storm chances

It was a beautiful Saturday with temperatures in the 60s. While we did not see the same near-record warmth we saw on Friday, temperatures were still above average, yet much more fall-like.

Overnight, we'll see temperatures fall into the 40s, with a mostly clear sky. Sunday won't be as sunny as Saturday, but it will still be dry and warmer than average with temperatures in the mid 60s. At any point throughout the day cloud cover will vary between partly and mostly cloudy.

Our next rain chances arrive Sunday night into Monday. Timing looks to hold off until around or after midnight. Showers and storms will form along a cold front, with rain likely, possibly thunder.

We are currently under a level one risk for severe weather Sunday night into Monday, meaning isolated strong to severe storms will be possible. There is still some uncertainty about whether stronger storms will make it into the area, but if they do, damaging winds and heavy rain would be the biggest threat.

Regardless of whether we see strong or severe storms, it will be breezy starting Sunday, and will stay that way into early next week. Shower chances linger into Monday morning, before things dry out later Monday.

We'll hang onto a couple more days of seasonable weather to start next week before cold air settles in mid-to late week, when highs will likely only be in the 40s and 50s.