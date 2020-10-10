Pancake breakfast brings in money for area veterans

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Pancakes were served up Saturday morning at Butch and Jackie's tavern in Chippewa Falls, but the pancakes weren't served without a cause. The breakfast served as a fundraiser for area veterans.

Rolling Thunder is a national group that helps veterans as well as active military servicemen. Its mission is to bring attention to prisoners of war and those still missing in action.



Saturday's Rolling Thunder fundraiser raised money to financially assist area veterans in things such as rent, groceries, or disability care. This was the second annual pancake breakfast, and Rolling Thunder Chapter Four president, Julie Herrick, said it's a great way to raise money and give back.

"It does support our veterans," she said. "Our veterans have done a lot for us and this is kind of a payback to help them out and put a little funding toward them and give them a little appreciation also. You know, they served our country and gave their time, so it's time for us to give our time."

While this was the second annual event, it was the first fundraiser Chapter 4 of Rolling Thunder has held since the pandemic began. Organizers said they took CDC recommendations to make sure attendees were able to safely enjoy breakfast together.