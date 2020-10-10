Northern England mayors slam UK government’s support package

LONDON (AP) — Mayors representing big cities in northern England have slammed the British government’s latest wage support package for employees in companies that may be ordered to close in coming days as part of efforts to suppress local coronavirus outbreaks. In a virtual press briefing Saturday, the opposition Labour leaders of the metropolitan areas around Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield sounded the alarm about the economic hit their cities are likely to face, potentially as soon as next week, and urged the government to do more. The four leaders vented their frustration at what they consider to be the Conservative government’s top-down approach to decision-making.