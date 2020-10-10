Kyrgyzstan bans rallies, imposes curfew to end turmoil

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in Kyrgyzstan arrested a former president, banned rallies and imposed a curfew in the capital, seeking to end a week of turmoil sparked by a disputed parliamentary election. The declaration of the curfew in Bishkek followed President Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s decree on Friday announcing a state of emergency in the city until Oct. 21. Convoys of military trucks were seen driving into the city. Jeenbekov has faced calls to step down from thousands of protesters who stormed government buildings a night after Sunday’s parliamentary vote was reportedly swept by pro-government parties. The demonstrators also freed former President Almazbek Atambayev, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison in June. Atambayev was arrested again on Saturday on charges of organizing riots.