Guard in custody after man dies in shooting at protests

DENVER (AP) — A private security guard working for a TV station was in custody Saturday after a person died from a shooting that took place during dueling protests in downtown Denver. Local media report the shooting took place shortly before 3:50 p.m. in Civic Center Park after a man participating in what was billed a “Patriot Rally” sprayed mace at another man. That man then shot the other individual with a handgun near the courtyard outside the Denver Art Museum, according to a Post journalist.. The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died an hour later, the KUSA TV station said. KUSA station said on its website that it had contracted the private security guard who was arrested in connection with the shooting.