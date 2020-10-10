AP Interview: Top Afghan negotiator lauds India’s support

NEW DELHI (AP) — Afghanistan’s chief peace envoy says India’s civil and military leadership support an inclusive, peaceful settlement of the Afghan peace process and that interactions with New Delhi are expected to further deepen in the coming weeks and months. In an interview with The Associated Press in the Indian capital, Abdullah Abdullah said Saturday that while the issue of Afghanistan involves the international community at large, he hopes that India will play an important role in the peace process by “encouraging the voices of tolerance and coexistence.” Abdullah’s India visit comes as peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban continue in Doha to strike a power-sharing deal.