4 killed, 2 injured in shooting in southern Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Four men have been shot to death and two others gravely wounded near a basketball court in southern Puerto Rico. Police said Saturday that they don’t yet have a motive in the shooting that occurred in the coastal city of Ponce. No one has been arrested in the shooting, which happened late Friday. At least 394 people have been reported killed this year on the island of 3.2 million people, compared with 481 last year in the same period.