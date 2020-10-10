3 MLS players, 2 staff test positive for coronavirus

3 MLS players, 2 staff test positive for coronavirusNew
NEW YORK (AP) — Two Minnesota United players, an Orlando City player and two Columbus Crew staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of two MLS games. Major League Soccer said the Crew’s match at Orlando City and Minnesota’s match at FC Dallas on Sunday were postponed because of the positive tests. The league earlier postponed Saturday’s match between the Colorado Rapids and the LA Galaxy after a Rapids player tested positive for the coronavirus.