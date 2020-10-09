With ‘Dreams’ and juice, Idaho man finds online fame

Warehouse worker Nathan Apodaca is enjoying the ride of online fame from a 22-second TikTok video in which he chugs cranberry juice and sings along to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” while cruising down an Idaho highway atop a longboard. The video has racked up 28 million views and counting since he posted it last month, with thousands of others posting their own versions, including politicians and even Mick Fleetwood. Ocean Spray, whose juice Apodaca is seen swigging in the video, gave him a new truck stocked with juice this week. He says he’s fine if all the attention ends and is happy with having given people a lift.