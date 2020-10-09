Why won’t White House say when Trump last tested negative?

WASHINGTON (AP) — It is a basic, crucial question and one the White House refuses to answer: When was President Donald Trump’s last negative test for the coronavirus before he tested positive last week? The answer to that question would reveal vital details about the course of the president’s illness as well as when he may have been contagious and whom else he may have exposed. The White House refusal to answer makes it hard not to wonder what they’re hiding, given the other details they’ve shared.