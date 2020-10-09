Watch Week 3 football games here

(WQOW) - It's Week 3 of the high school football season!

With attendance limited at games, here is information on how you can remotely watch Chippewa Valley teams on Friday:

Big Rivers Conference

Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls, 7:00 p.m. at Chippewa Falls High School, live stream available

New Richmond at Hudson, 7:00 p.m. at Hudson High School, live stream available at Raiders streaming and Hudson broadcasts

Menomonie at Marshfield, 7:00 p.m. at Marshfield High School, live stream expected, follow links on this page

Cloverbelt Conference

Mondovi at Elk Mound, 7:00 p.m. at Elk Mound High School, live stream available on Mounder TV YouTube page

Fall Creek at Durand, 7:00 p.m. at Durand High School, live stream available

Neillsville/Granton at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:00 p.m. at Osseo-Fairchild High School, live stream expected here

*Stanley-Boyd at Regis will be played at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Regis High School, live stream available

Coulee Conference

Prescott at Altoona, 7:00 p.m. at Altoona High School, live stream available

CWWC Conference

Lincoln at Gilman, 7:00 p.m. at Gilman Elementary/High School, live stream available

Bruce vs New Auburn, 7:00 p.m. at New Auburn High School, live stream available

Pacelli Catholic at Loyal, 7:00 p.m. at Loyal High School, live stream available

*Phillips at McDonell Central will be played at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at Dorais Field, live stream available

Dairyland Conference

Melrose-Mindoro at Eleva-Strum, 7:00 p.m. at Eleva-Strum High School, live stream available

Pepin/Alma at Independence/Gilmanton, 7:00 p.m. at Independence High School, live stream expected at Independence Public School Facebook page

*Augusta at Thorp will be played at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at Thorp High School, live stream available

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Turtle Lake at Colfax, 7:00 p.m. at Colfax High School, live stream available

Boyceville at Elmwood/Plum City, 7:00 p.m. at Plum City High School, live stream expected at EPC Wolves Facebook page

Cadott at Glenwood City, 7:00 p.m. at Glenwood City High School, live stream available

Clear Lake at Spring Valley, 7:00 p.m. at Spring Valley High School, live stream available

Heart O' North Conference

Cumberland at Bloomer, 7:00 p.m. at Bloomer Middle School, live stream expected here

Barron at Cameron, 7:00 p.m. at Cameron High School, live stream available on WE ARE Cameron Facebook page

Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7:00 p.m. at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School, live stream expected at CWASD Live Stream YouTube page

St. Croix Falls at Northwestern, 7:00 p.m. at Northwestern High School, live stream expected here

Lakeland Conference

Webster at Flambeau, 7:00 p.m. at Flambeau High School, live stream expected here

Paynesville Area (Minnesota) at Grantsburg, 7:00 p.m. at Grantsburg High School, live stream available at WE ARE Grantsburg Facebook page

Ladysmith at Lake Holcombe/Cornell, 7:00 p.m. at Lake Holcombe High School, live stream expected, follow links from this page

Bruce at New Auburn, 7:00 p.m. at New Auburn High School, live stream expected here

Hurley at Unity, 7:00 p.m. at Unity High School, live stream available at the WE ARE Unity Facebook page

Middle Border Conference

Amery at Baldwin-Woodville, 7:00 p.m. at Baldwin-Woodville High School, live stream available

Saint Croix Central at Ellsworth, 7:00 p.m. at Ellsworth High School, live stream available on the WE ARE Ellsworth Facebook page

Somerset at Osceola, 7:00 p.m. at Osceola High School, live stream available on the WE ARE Osceola Facebook page