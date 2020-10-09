US slaps sanctions on more top Nicaraguan officials

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department slapped sanctions on Nicaragua’s attorney general, the U.S.-born private secretary to President Daniel Ortega and a savings-and-loan business. The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control blocked the assets of the targets and prohibited U.S. citizens from dealing with them. Those sanctioned Friday include Attorney General Ana Julia Guido De Romero and Secretary of the Presidency Paul Herbert Oquist Kelley. The office has already sanctioned Ortega’s son, Gen. Julio Avilés, the head of Nicaragua’s army, and Treasury Minister Iván Acosta. The U.S. government says it is pressing Ortega to hold free and fair elections and respect basic rights.