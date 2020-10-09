US, Russia said close to deal on nuclear warhead freeze

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and Russian negotiators have agreed in principle to freeze their nuclear warhead stockpiles in a bid to salvage their last remaining arms control pact before it expires next year. A person familiar with the talks says it’s not yet clear if the broad agreement will succeed or translate into an extension of the New START treaty. But the person said the freeze could take effect before November’s U.S. presidential election. The person said President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin have signed off on the freeze and all that remains is for the negotiators to iron out details.