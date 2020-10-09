UPDATE: 2nd person in Polk Co. crash dies, victims identified

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - The driver in a Polk County crash has now died from his injuries.

The crash happened Thursday, October 8, at 11:36 a.m. at the intersection of Mains Crossing Avenue and 70th Street in the town of Apple River.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, an SUV was north on 70th Street when the driver didn't stop at a stop sign and hit a minivan going east on Mains Crossing Avenue.

Heidi LaPage, 58, was the passenger in the van. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Jerri Wayne LaPage, 70, was the driver of the van. He was seriously injured and died later in the hospital.

Both of the LaPages were from Clayton.

The driver of the SUV was not seriously hurt. The sheriff said inattentive driving is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is still being investigated; there is no word on any charges or arrests at this time.

Previous story can be found here.