UK jury: Police restraint of Black man contributed to death

LONDON (AP) — A coroner’s jury has found that London police officers’ decision to handcuff a mentally ill Black man even as he told them “I can’t breathe” was inappropriate and contributed to his death after an incident in 2018. Police told the inquest that they found Kevin Clarke, 35, lying on the ground at the edge of a school playing field and decided to handcuff him when he became “fidgety” and began displaying signs of “acute behavioral disorder.” He lost consciousness as he was taken to an ambulance and was transported to a local hospital where he died.