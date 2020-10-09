 Skip to Content

Turkish Cypriots choose leader as Cyprus talks reboot looms

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Turkish Cypriots vote Sunday to choose a leader who’ll be tasked to explore, with rival Greek Cypriots, if there’s enough common ground left for a deal to end decades of ethnic division on the island. Analysts predict a race between leftist incumbent Mustafa Akinci, center-left CTP party leader Tufan Erhurman and hard-right candidate Ersin Tatar. The election in Cyprus’ breakaway north is likely to head into a runoff in a week’s time. Most opinion polls put Akinci into the second round, against either Tatar or Erhurman. Eleven candidates are running in the election, with roughly 200,000 enrolled voters.

Associated Press

