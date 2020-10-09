The heat is on and it might rewrite history, but it’s only here for a limited time

The heat is on! Summer is back for a limited time and you can enjoy it free of charge this Friday.

A strong warm front is moving across the upper Midwest early Friday which will take us to the low 80's Friday afternoon. This may set a record for the warmest temperature recorded on October 9th. The previous record was 81 degrees in 2011, as well as a few other years prior.

In order to get those warm temperatures, we'll need plenty of sunshine. The front lacks the moisture and instability to produce too much cloud cover so expect lots of sun. It will also be windy though, as sufficient mixing is also required to break 80.

Winds will be from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph and gusts will break 30+ mph Friday afternoon. This will feel very warm especially in the sun.

The rest of the weekend will stay above average still. We've had 4 days above average in a row, and we'll still likely hit 7 in a row after Sunday. Although, winds shift to the north starting Saturday which will hold temperatures back down in the 60's and low 70's through the weekend.

This is the weekend to get out and see the fall colors. Beyond the weekend, rain chances Monday will be the start of cooler weather. High's may hardly get into the 60's or even upper 50's next week.