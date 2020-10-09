Successful heart operation for Norway’s aging monarch

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s 83-year-old King Harald V has undergone an operation to replace a heart valve at the main hospital in Oslo. The palace said it was successful and his condition after the surgery was described as good. The king was awake during the operation that was performed via the groin with local anesthesia. Last month, Harald was hospitalized with breathing difficulties. Doctors ruled out COVID-19. The monarch will be on sick leave through October, and his son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, has taken over his father’s duties.