Spain considers state of emergency for virus-hit Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is holding a Cabinet meeting to consider declaring a state of emergency for Madrid in order to impose stronger anti-virus restrictions on reluctant regional authorities. The meeting comes a day after a court struck down a national government order that imposed a partial lockdown in the Spanish capital and its suburbs. Spain’s national government has given Madrid’s regional authorities an ultimatum: Either they quickly tighten measures or they make a formal request for the government to declare a state of emergency. If not, Sánchez government will do that anyway.