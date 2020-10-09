Second night of protests over release of Floyd officer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Demonstrators hit the streets for a second night in the Twin Cities to protest the release of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd last May. The rallies in St. Paul and Minneapolis Thursday followed a march Wednesday night in south Minneapolis during which 51 people were arrested, most for misdemeanor offenses. As of late Thursday, there were no reported arrests. In St. Paul event, hundreds of people, including family members of Minnesotans killed by police, marched down University Avenue to the State Capitol. In Minneapolis, several hundred people gathered outside the Hennepin County Government Center.