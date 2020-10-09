Saturday: Mega Co-op donates 5 cents for every gallon of gas sold

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Filling your gas tank Saturday could go a long way for local athletes competing in the Special Olympics.

Mega Co-op of West Central Wisconsin is donating 5 cents for every gallon of gas sold to help the Special Olympics of Wisconsin through their "Filling the Dream Fundraiser"

All of the donations go directly to Special Olympics to help fund events, athletes and trips in our area of the state.

"Special Olympics has had to cut back on a lot of its fundraisers, and we want to do anything we can to help them," said Jeff Julson, facilities and vendor manager for Mega Co-op. "It is a great cause, we've been doing it for 15 years. We intend to do it for another 15. Just stop out and help us however you can."

Last year $17,000 were raised and since the fundraiser began 15 years ago, over $220,000 have been donated.