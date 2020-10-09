Politics has way of finding Supreme Court eager to avoid it

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court might prefer to avoid politics, but politics has a way of finding the court. President Donald Trump wants the court to keep his taxes from being turned over to New York’s top prosecutor and allow his administration to exclude non-citizens from the census count. He wants the justices to counteract an order making it easier for women to get an abortion pill and rein in voting by mail. And Trump is hoping to have his third high court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, installed before Election Day. That would forge a 6-3 conservative majority on the court.