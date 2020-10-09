Near record warmth recorded Friday afternoon

We were on record watch Friday with expected high temperatures near or above 80. The record high is 81 for Eau Claire set most recently in 2011, but that ties with 2010 and 1938. High temperatures across the Chippewa Valley ranged from the mid 70s to the low 80s, with the warmest air south and west of Eau Claire as Eau Claire fell just short of 80 with a high of 79, so a record was not broken or tied.

As mentioned in Thursday's forecast, the highs were dependant on the wind, which was a bit lighter than expected. This meant that high temperatures didn't quite reach their potential, but lighter wind didn't stop the temps from reaching nearly 20 degrees above average. That's pretty good for the second week of October. Gusts topped out in the low to mid 20s, which was still breezy but not as bad as it could have been, making it a bit easier to enjoy the warmer temps.

Checking in down south, Hurricane Delta was just south of the Louisiana Coast at the 4pm Friday report as a Category 2 hurricane, about to make landfall very close to the same place that Laura did in August.

Quiet weather continued as a cold front moved through Friday evening without much clouds at all, let alone any rain. This allowed temps to cool to the upper 40s by Saturday morning. Despite more sunshine Saturday, highs will only be in the mid 60s, about 15 degrees cooler than today but still about 5 degrees above average.

Highs climb a couple more degrees Sunday but another cold front arrives Sunday night, bringing a chance for scattered showers and possibly even some thunderstorms. Severe weather is possible in Minnesota, but they won't move into Wisconsin until after sunset, so they should be just garden variety storms for us.

Rain continues into Monday morning before tapering off during the day. Temperatures take another drop with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 to start the week, then get even colder towards the end of the week when lows could drop below freezing again.