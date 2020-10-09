Motorcyclist seriously injured following crash in Pepin County

PEPIN COUNTY(WQOW)- A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital with serious injuries after reports of a motorcycle versus semi crash on County Road D near Boyd Spring Road in Pepin.

According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office, witnesses and evidence show a semi operated by Cody J Stallman, 34 of Eau Galle, was turning onto County Road D when a motorcycle, operated by James R. Malsom, 59 of Maplewood, MN, heading south on County Road D struck the rear of the grain semi-trailer being pulled by Stallman.

Malsom was thrown from his motorcycle and partially run over by the semi-trailer. He was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors of the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office.