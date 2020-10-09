 Skip to Content

Motorcyclist seriously injured following crash in Pepin County

8:24 pm Top Stories

PEPIN COUNTY(WQOW)- A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital with serious injuries after reports of a motorcycle versus semi crash on County Road D near Boyd Spring Road in Pepin.

According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office, witnesses and evidence show a semi operated by Cody J Stallman, 34 of Eau Galle, was turning onto County Road D when a motorcycle, operated by James R. Malsom, 59 of Maplewood, MN, heading south on County Road D struck the rear of the grain semi-trailer being pulled by Stallman.

Malsom was thrown from his motorcycle and partially run over by the semi-trailer. He was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors of the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Shannon Hoyt

Shannon Hoyt started out as an intern in August 2017, moving to a full-time multi-media journalist and weekend anchor before becoming Daybreak anchor and now our 6 and 10 p.m. co-anchor.

Related Articles

Skip to content