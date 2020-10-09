Mayo Clinic: Some COVID-19 treatments showing effectiveness

(WQOW)- Health experts say they are seeing encouraging results of various COVID-19 treatment methods, but the effectiveness of the antibody cocktail President Donald Trump received last week is still being studied.

A doctor with Mayo Clinic says the drug Remdesivir has shown COVID-19 patients recovering about five days faster than normal, and the steroid Dexamethasone has shown to be helpful as an anti-inflammatory.

President Trump received both of those drugs during his treatment, as well as an antibody cocktail last week after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, but it is too early to tell if that cocktail is an effective treatment.

"Is it a cure, no, not yet," said Dr. Raymund Razonable, professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic Rochester. "We cannot make that definitive conclusion at this time because this is currently undergoing randomized controlled clinical trials. Only when this trial is completed will we know if it is going to be effective or not."

Razonable believes Trump received the cocktail as part of a special program outside of clinical trials. The president has said he hopes to return to the campaign trail as early as tomorrow, but Razonable says he's not sure why the president would be able to do so based off of the CDC's isolation guidelines.