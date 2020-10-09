Mayo Clinic Health System not allowing visitors starting Monday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - No visitors will be allowed at Mayo Clinic Health System facilities beginning Monday, October 12.

Mayo Clinic Health System is implementing the no-visitor policy in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in northwest Wisconsin.

Hospitals in Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Menomonie and Osseo are included in the new policy.

"We continue to see a rise in the number of patients with COVID-19, as well as increasing community spread of the virus in Northwest Wisconsin," says Jason Craig, regional chair of administration, Northwest Wisconsin Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. "We understand these restrictions will be difficult for patients and their loved ones. We are taking these necessary steps to protect our patients and our staff. We encourage family members to consider other ways to connect with their loved ones, such as via phones or other devices."

Exceptions to the policy include one visitor for pediatric and end-of-life patients as well as for the birth of a child.