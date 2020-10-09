Marvin Sapp on new album and dealing with pandemic at church

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even though Marvin Sapp finished recording his new album before the coronavirus rocked the world, the gospel singer believes his prophetic message of enduring transition and change still resonates during the pandemic. Sapp says his songs about being fearless of the unknown was heavenly sent for his 12th album “Chosen Vessel,” out on Friday. He did not expect to release a gospel project during the pandemic, but he hopes his album can help listeners overcome uncertain change in the same manner as him.