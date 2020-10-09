Man pleads guilty to bribing FBI official over contract

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to bribing an FBI official to help him win lucrative construction and maintenance contracts worth more than $12 million for an Idaho data center. Prosecutors say 63-year-old Robert Bailey of Centreville, Virginia, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Idaho on Thursday, acknowledging that he paid more than $128,000 in exchange for help winning the contracts. Court records identify the FBI official only as a former contracting officer representative for the Pocatello Data Center project. Court records don’t reveal if the officer has been charged.