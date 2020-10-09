Lithuania, Poland recall more diplomats from Belarus

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania and Poland are recalling some of their diplomats from Minsk, saying Belarus has demanded that they scale down their missions. Poland is recalling 30 diplomats and Lithuania five. Last week, both countries recalled their ambassadors to Belarus for consultations under pressure from Minsk. Belarus did the same for its ambassadors to Lithuania and Poland. In a tit-for-tat move, Minsk also demanded that the two countries reduce their diplomatic staff. Vilnius and Warsaw have been harsh critics of the events in their neighbor. Lithuania and Poland also have granted shelter to Belarus opposition figures, including Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and spearheaded sanctions against Belarusian leaders.