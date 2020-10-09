Latest militia attack in Ethiopia kills 14 civilians

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — A security official in Ethiopia’s Western Benishangul-Gumuz region says an attack this week killed 14 civilians and security forces killed 14 militia members. This is the latest deadly militia attack in the region. Two earlier attacks in recent weeks reportedly killed several dozen people. Ethiopian troops and members of the federal and regional police are currently deployed in the region near Ethiopia’s massive Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. A resident says ethnic minorities in the region, Amhara and Agaws, were the target and people fear the attacks may continue.