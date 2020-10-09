Gunmen kill Pakistan singer, father of rights activist

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say gunmen riding on a motorcycle shot and killed a popular local singer and father of a human rights activist outside his home. The fatal shooting took place on Thursday in the town of Turbat, in the country’s restive southwestern Baluchistan province. The slain singer is the father of a women’s right activist. She has been a vocal critic of Pakistani security forces, which often detain suspects in Baluchistan over alleged links to militants. Baluchistan has for years been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small separatist groups and nationalists who complain of discrimination.