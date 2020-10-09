Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 20, Brandon-Evansville 6
Cloquet 24, North Branch 12
Cromwell 15, Carlton 14
Detroit Lakes 55, Thief River Falls 0
Frazee 41, Bagley 0
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 32, Blackduck 8
Hawley 28, Roseau 14
Hutchinson 40, St. Cloud Tech 6
Mahnomen/Waubun 30, Warroad 0
Minneapolis South 28, Minneapolis Henry 8
Mora 51, Eveleth-Gilbert 0
Mountain Iron-Buhl 60, Lake of the Woods 0
New Richland-H-E-G 34, St. James Area 0
Wadena-Deer Creek 50, Red Lake 6
West Central/Ashby 24, Crookston 6
Win-E-Mac 46, Northern Freeze 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/