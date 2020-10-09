 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:11 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 20, Brandon-Evansville 6

Cloquet 24, North Branch 12

Cromwell 15, Carlton 14

Detroit Lakes 55, Thief River Falls 0

Frazee 41, Bagley 0

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 32, Blackduck 8

Hawley 28, Roseau 14

Hutchinson 40, St. Cloud Tech 6

Mahnomen/Waubun 30, Warroad 0

Minneapolis South 28, Minneapolis Henry 8

Mora 51, Eveleth-Gilbert 0

Mountain Iron-Buhl 60, Lake of the Woods 0

New Richland-H-E-G 34, St. James Area 0

Wadena-Deer Creek 50, Red Lake 6

West Central/Ashby 24, Crookston 6

Win-E-Mac 46, Northern Freeze 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

