Eau Claire man killed in motorcycle crash

BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man died in the hospital on Thursday a day after he crashed his motorcycle in Buffalo County.

It happened on Highway 88 near Loesel Road in the town of Gilmanton at 7:43 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Department, James D. Bauer Jr, 38, of Eau Claire was north on Highway 88 when his motorcycle crossed the centerline and went into the ditch.

He was flown to Mayo Hospital in Rochester where he died on Thursday.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash according to the sheriff's department.