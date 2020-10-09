Eau Claire man going to jail for voting illegally

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man has reached a plea deal with prosecutors and is going to jail for voting in an election he wasn't allowed to.

Chad Armstrong was charged earlier this year for illegally voting in the 2018 midterm.

He had previously been convicted of his 6th OWI and wasn't supposed to vote because of it.

On Friday, Armstrong reached a deal with the state, reducing his felony election fraud charge to a misdemeanor.

He was given the choice between five days in jail with work release or 40 hours of community service. He picked the five days behind bars.