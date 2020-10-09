Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce urging members to speak out against health ordinance

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce is calling on its members to contact city and county officials, urging them to strike down the proposed county health ordinance.

Governmental Affairs Coordinator at the Chamber of Commerce Scott Rogers sent out an email Friday morning, asking those who live or do business in Eau Claire to contact the city council and encourage them to support the chamber's position against the health ordinance.



Rogers said they don't encourage members to weigh in on public policy like this often, but he said they believe the issue at hand needs a call to action.

The city council is meeting on Monday to read the order and hold public comment. Rogers wanted to encourage chamber members to use their voice to get the ordinance withdrawn.

"We need to work together and collaborate and cooperate and we think that an important part of this ordinance is that there wasn't enough of that done and there's some issues with the ordinance itself, but we do all need to continue to make sure we're beating this," said Rogers.

Friday's call to action comes after five days with no withdrawal of the ordinance by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. They are hoping a future health ordinance will work more closely with area businesses.