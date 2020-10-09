Durand man charged with sexually assaulting a child now charged again

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A Durand man charged in August with sexually assaulting a child is now accused of sexually assaulting another girl.

Branden Linhart, 33, is charged in Eau Claire County with repeatedly sexually assaulting a child in 2017.

The girl, who is now 13, said it went on for six years.

Investigators say Linhart confessed saying, "I am a monster."

He will return to court in late October.

Linhart is due back in court in November in Dunn County where he faces charges of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl numerous times at Eau Galle Lake Park in August.