Challenger demands Graham get COVID-19 test before debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison are set to meet for their second debate Friday, although campaign clashes over COVID-19 are stirring doubts of whether the matchup will go on at all. Harrison threatened to tank the debate, scheduled for 7 p.m. in Spartanburg, over concerns related to Graham’s exposure to other GOP senators who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, demanding that Graham get tested again. Graham campaign officials pointed out that Harrison had not demanded testing before sitting down with reporters from The Post and Courier newspaper for an event Wednesday and that Graham would attend the debate regardless. Both candidates tested negative before the first debate. A third debate is scheduled for later this month.