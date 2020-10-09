Bird’s eye view of the Chippewa Valley’s fall colors

(WQOW) - If there is one thing we can all agree on, fall in Western Wisconsin is breathtaking. And here in the Chippewa Valley, we have arguably some of the best views.

News 18 wanted to get a bird's eye view of the fiery oranges, bright reds and delicate yellows the trees show off this time of year. Watch the video above to see the beautiful sights and learn more about our area's foliage and landscape with author of Wisconsin's Best Autumn Hikes, Rob Bignell.

Bignell, who has been hiking the area since he was a kid says one of the reasons why the fall colors here are the best is because of the variety that you will see.

"What you are going to find primarily in this part of the state is we are in a Sugar Maple, Basswood Forest, so Sugar Maple is the dominant tree, Basswood is really close behind, so we are in an ideal area for autumn leaves. Because the Sugar Maple is without a doubt the most glorious tree when it come to autumn leaves," said Bignell.

Bignell also said that with the changing landscape and elevation changes across the area allows for different trees to grow which means we get a vast array of colors this time of year.