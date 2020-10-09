Asian lady beetles emerging in the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Have you been seeing, or smelling, those little insects that look like lady bugs around your home? Well experts say now is the time of year where they come to the area and it's a good idea to get rid of them.

Those bugs are called Asian lady beetles that often fly and land on sunny areas near homes in search of a place to live during the winter and then emerge in early spring. The beetles are not harmful to the environment; they actually eat pests like aphids in gardens, but once they gather around a home they can be extremely irritating.

"Besides being a nuisance, they smell terrible, they smell awful and they can be inside your home, let's say inside your basement window or in your basement sill plates behind the insulation that's where we find a lot of them," said Jason Freels, regional manager of Wil-Kil Pest Control.

Freels said the beetles can also attract rodents and over time their outer shells cracks and becomes airborne which has been known to cause asthma attacks.

Freels said the best ways to keep them away are to use pesticides or seal any loose cracks in your home to prevent them from getting inside.