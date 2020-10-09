As virus hits neighbors hard, Minnesota warned not to relax

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The coronavirus isn’t spreading quite as fast in Minnesota as it has in neighboring states that are among the nation’s worst affected. But state health officials say Minnesota can’t afford to relax. Infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann took note Friday of the “alarming stories” coming out of Wisconsin and the Dakotas, which lead the nation in new cases per capita. While the situation is not as bad in Minnesota, she says it “isn’t great.” She says “multiple warning lights” are appearing on the state’s dashboard and that Minnesotans need to take them seriously.