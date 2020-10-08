You Ask, We Answer: What happened to the big American flag in River Prairie?

ALTOONA (WQOW) - It's another edition of "You Ask, We Answer," where we look into what questions are on your mind.

Today's question comes from several viewers who asked, "what happened to the giant flag in River Prairie Park in Altoona?"

In July, the Eau Claire Veterans Foundation raised a massive 40 by 80 foot American flag atop a 140-foot flagpole in Altoona. But lately, the pole has been bare.

Altoona City Administrator Mike Golat says the flag is missing from the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute because of a faulty cable that broke about a month ago.

Officials think strong winds might have also contributed to the damage.

"With that size flag, it's not an easy repair," Golat said. "They have to get a specialist. The people that put up the flag pole and sold it need to come back in. They've been trying to schedule that."

Golat said the Eau Claire Veterans Foundation plans to put the flag back up this weekend, but they make no promises.

