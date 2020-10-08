Why Area Voters See So Many Political Ads

MENOMONIE (WQOW) -- Though the president's campaign has pulled funding for television advertisements in some Midwest states, including Wisconsin, the western part of the state continues to be targeted hard by political ads looking to change voters' minds.

"Trump got the same in the 11 county area as Obama did, and Hillary got the same numbers at Romney did," UW-Stout Professor Rich Postlewaite said. "So that's why you're going to see people here because this is an area where there are persuadable voters, which there are fewer and fewer across the country."

Postlewaite is not surprised the Trump campaign is choosing to fund more television ads in southern states, especially Florida, because the president will not win his reelection bid without those typically red areas.

But here in the Chippewa Valley, he notes ads are just as important because of those swayable voters.

Another political scientist with the university, Kim Zagorski, adds that another possible reason behind the campaign's move could be them relying on third-party companies, ones not affiliated with candidates, to crank out negative ads to persuade voters.

"They are trying to scare the pants off you to either vote for their preferred candidate or get you so disgusted with the whole political system you are not even going to go vote at all," she said.

Despite the changes in the television ads in our area, Zagorski believes digital ads will stay the same as it is the primary form of media consumption for many.